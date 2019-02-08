Home

KENNY JOHNSTON Victor Kenny Johnston, 85, of Victor, died on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, where he wintered for several years. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday Feb. 11, at the Victor Baptist Church with the Rev. Dan Andrews officiating. Interment with military honors will be held at Victor Memorial Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Victor American Legion. Visitation with the family present will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Memorials may be designated to the Kenny Johnston Memorial Fund mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
