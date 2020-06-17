Kenny R. Lawrence
KENNY R. LAWRENCE Belle Plaine Kenny R. Lawrence, 89, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. Kenny was born Jan. 11, 1931, to Monroe and Bertha in Belle Plaine, Iowa. He is survived by his daughters, Bonnie Harrison and Gina Lawrence-Sokol; and sister, Betty Lawrence. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris (Riha) Lawrence; brother, Bill Lawrence. Mass of Christian Burial is 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Belle Plaine. Visitation is 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service. Burial will take place at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa, at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.
