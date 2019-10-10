Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion UCC
Lowden, IA
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion UCC
Lowden, IA
Kent E. Strackbein


1939 - 2019
KENT E. STRACKBEIN Lowden Kent E. Strackbein, 79, of Lowden, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. Oct. 12, at Zion UCC, Lowden, Iowa. Kent Eugene Strackbein was born Dec. 12, 1939, in Lowden, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Navy. On Sept. 9, 1961, Kent married Janice Lea Gritton in Lowden. He retired from Rockwell Collins. He enjoyed golfing and traveling. Kent will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. Survivors are wife, Janice; daughter, Dawn (Jeff) Lincoln; son, Darin Strackbein; grandchildren, Jordan (Tyler), Taylor (Joel) and Peyton Lincoln, and David (Jen), Morgan and Jessica Strackbein; great-grandchild, Gemma; sister-in-law, Deb (Clint) Harm; and nephew, Collin. He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. Memorials may be given in his name to the Zion UCC or Camp Courageous. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
