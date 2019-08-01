|
KENT FALCK Strawberry Point Kent Falck, 64, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the United Methodist Church in Strawberry Point, Iowa, with the Rev. Mary Green officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the United Methodist Church in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Inurnment: Cass Township Cemetery in Strawberry Point, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019