KENT MORGAN HILL Marion Kent Morgan Hill, 80, of Marion, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 28, 2019, following an extended illness. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will take place at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Friday, Nov. 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. The funeral will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Pastor Steve Knudson officiating. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. at Lawn Hill Cemetery in Stanhope, Iowa. A reception will immediately follow at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Stanhope. Kent Morgan Hill was born April 13, 1939, to Idres and Florence Kent Hill in Webster City, Iowa. Following his graduation from Stanhope High School, he attended Webster City Community College and served in the Army Reserve for four years. Kent married Betty Jean Schultz on May 23, 1964. They had three children and five grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; children, Brent (Cheri) Hill, Renee Hill and Scott (Danelle) Hill; grandchildren, Cort (Trisha) Hill, Ethan Hill, George Forster Hill, Clara Forster Hill and Tierney Hill; and siblings, Pat (Al) Arends, Jackie Bailey, Karla (Bob) Brown and Karma (Kirk) Bailey. Kent and Betty enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren, traveling to Colorado, Florida and Jackson Hole, Wyo. They enjoyed many summers boating and jet skiing with family and friends. Kent and his brother Kay owned and operated a gas station on Mount Vernon Road in Cedar Rapids for many years. They then entered into a partnership with Delbert and Dennis Williams and started Hill and Williams Trucking Co. in Marion, Iowa. The truck line delivered LeFebure Banking Equipment throughout the United States. They built warehouses in Cedar Rapids and purchased farm ground in Hamilton County. Kent was an entrepreneur but enjoyed farming the most. Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Idres and Florence Kent Hill; his brother, Kay Hill; brother-in-law, Tom Bailey; and nephew, Seth Bailey. Kent was a member of First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids and a supporter of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Stanhope. He will be greatly missed by many. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Lutheran Church Renovation Project or Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Stanhope. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019