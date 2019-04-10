KENT "K.C." HILSABECK Blairstown Kent "K.C." Hilsabeck, 61, passed away peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019, at his rural Blairstown home. Private family funeral services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown. A celebration of K.C.'s life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Blairstown Legion Hall. Interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown. K.C. was born May 6, 1957, in Torrance, Calif., the son of Don "Big Daddy" and Betty (Steinfeldt) Hilsabeck. Following Don's service in the Korean War, the family moved home to rural Union, Iowa. In 1963, they moved to Blairstown to farm. K.C. graduated from Benton Community High School with the Class of 1975. Following graduation, K.C. drove a semi hauling grain. He was employed at Westside Transport from 1987 until 2008. He had been hauling grain for Miller Brothers in Norway from 2008 until the present. K.C. loved spending time with his grandkids, Eva and Zane. He enjoyed mowing the lawn and yard work around his home. He was generous with local charities and causes, especially those involving animals and children. K.C. was a passionate motorcycle enthusiast. He loved to ride and take motorcycle trips with friends and his son. He was a bigger-than-life personality who never met a stranger, and his infectious smile and kind heart will be sorely missed by so many who had the privilege of knowing him. He is survived by his son, Jesse Hilsabeck of Polk City; his grandchildren, Eva and Zane; his mother, Betty Hilsabeck (Larry) Callaway of rural Conrad; and his sisters, Kim (Brian) Mantz of Belle Plaine and Kris (Randy) Salzmann of Vinton. He was preceded in death by his father. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary