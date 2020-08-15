DR. KENT L. WILLER, DDS Cedar Rapids Dr. Kent L. Willer, DDS, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Deb; sisters, Jolene Huffman and Janene Willer; two daughters, Heather (Steve) Rittgers and Allyson (Tom) Kendrick; and six grandchildren, Haleigh, Keighley, Halle, Hadley, Samuel and Benjamin. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul; mother, Doris; stepfather, Jim; and son, Paul. Kent was born Sept. 29, 1942, to Doris (Heefner) and Paul E. Willer in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry in 1967. He started his first dental practice in Corning, Iowa, and then in Coggon and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was well-known throughout the community as a kind, compassionate dentist who always had time to stop and chat with a patient or friends. Kent was an active outdoorsman, enjoying many hobbies including motorcycling, mountain biking, running and ultra marathons. He was instrumental in the development of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. He could regularly be found enjoying a Tuesday night beer with his TLSR group of fly fishing buddies. He enjoyed wintering in Arizona and finding new adventures there. Kent loved his grandchildren fiercely and any time spent with them brought an instant light to his eyes and smile to his face. Kent will be remembered as a loving and devoted son, brother, husband, father and friend. Although he had a quietness to his personality, he always was ready with a humorous joke and had a smile on his face. His family cherishes all the wonderful memories of times shared together with him. A private family service will be held at First Christian Church in Center Point, Iowa, with a Celebration of Life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indian Creek Nature Center, American Heart Association
or First Christian Church of Center Point. Please leave a message or tribute to the Willer family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com
, under obituaries.