|
|
KENTON EUGENE KRUSOR Winthrop Kenton Eugene Krusor of Winthrop, passed into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Kenton was born Jan. 21, 1941, in Rock Port, Mo., the son of James Wesley Krusor and Mary Frances (Nauman) Krusor. He is survived by his son, Blaine Krusor of Seattle, Wash.; a sister, Nina Sue (Krusor) Heits of Mound City, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Sondra Davis of Nevada, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He graduated from Rock Port High School in 1959 and Tarkio College in 1963. He received his teaching degree and taught science in Craig, Mo.; Nodaway Valley, Iowa; and Roosevelt Roads NAS of the Antilles Consolidated School System, Puerto Rico, where he met the love of his life, Rita. He then taught 30 years at East Buchanan Schools, where he taught physics and chemistry and coached football and golf. He loved teaching students and sharing his love of the sciences. After his retirement, he volunteered many hours keeping stats for the East Buchanan football team. Kenton married Rita Gehrs on Dec. 30, 1967, in Springfield, Mo. They lived and made their home in and around the Winthrop and Quasqueton area for all of their 47 years of married life, both teaching at East Buchanan. He was a member of the Masons and Shrine. He also was very active in the Church of Christ United in Winthrop singing in the choir, a member of "The Accidentals" quintet, and served on numerous committees and the administrative board. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rita; an infant son, Brian James Krusor; and a brother, James Krusor. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Church of Christ United in Winthrop. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Buchanan County Animal Rescue, an organization of the giver's choice or to the discretion of the family.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019