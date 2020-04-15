|
KERMIT "KERM" CHESMORE Quasqueton 1928 2020 Kermit "Kerm" Chesmore, 91, of rural Quasqueton, passed away April 13, 2020, at Buchanan County Health Care in Independence. He was born in Quasqueton, Iowa, on April 25, 1928, the son of Elza and Olga (Nielsen) Chesmore. After graduating from Quasqueton High School in 1945, Kerm enlisted in the Navy and served on Treasure Island in San Francisco, Calif. He felt fortunate to be assigned to mail clerk duty. He was united in marriage to Kathleen DeWald on April 25, 1950, in Fairbank, Iowa. To this union two daughters were born, Mary (who died at birth) and Teresa Kay. In 1951, Kerm and Kathy moved to Palisade, Minn., but moved back to Iowa in April living with Kerm's parents. In September of that year, Kerm's father died. In 1953, Kerm and Kathy bought a farm north of Quasqueton and, in addition to farming, had a dairy herd. They later sold that farm and bought the farm at 2811 Plymouth Ave., where Kerm lived until the time of his death. Kathleen preceded him in death on June 22, 2001. Kerm loved the land and Mother Nature. He often said there was nothing better than, in the quiet of the morning, watching the sun rise over the horizon, sometimes catching sight of a deer in the distance or seeing a bald eagle perched in its nest across the road. He fulfilled one life-long dream of going to Alaska in 1992 and took many other trips through his atlas, thinking often of traveling. Kerm worked at John Deere for one day, but didn't go back. He said it was noisy and drilling holes all day was monotonous. Kerm was a man of few words. He was known for his well-kept farm and beautiful vegetable garden. "Uncle Kerm's Corn" was a family favorite. Kermit is survived by his daughter, Teresa Kay Lake of Waterloo; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Mary Lake of Cedar Rapids; several nieces and nephews; and his sisters-in-law, Delores DeWald of Jesup and Dixie DeWald of Chandler, Ariz. Beside his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Chesmore; a daughter, Mary Kay, in infancy; his stepfather, Emory Arnold; several cousins; and brothers- and sisters-in-law. A special thanks to all family, friends and neighbors who helped with Kermit's care these last months which included faithfully providing 5 a.m. rides to DaVita Buchanan County Dialysis Unit at the Buchanan County Health Center, where he received such excellent care. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public memorial at this time. To honor Kermit's life, a private family service is being held. Burial will be in the Quasqueton Cemetery. White Funeral Home of Independence is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020