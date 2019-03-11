|
KERRY MICHAEL FITZPATRICK McAllen, Texas Kerry Michael Fitzpatrick, 73, passed away after a brief illness in McAllen, Texas, on March 4, 2019. Kerry is survived by his children, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Kyle (Leslie) Fitzpatrick, Kristi (Troy) Fitzpatrick and Ryan Fitzpatrick; and grandchildren, Mikey, Mitchell, Emily, Skye, Julia, Veda, Fisher, Heather, Mallory, Skylar, Michael and Anna; and companion, Sue Lenz. Kerry was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jo Fitzpatrick; his parents, Melva and Edward Fitzpatrick; and his sister, Lynne Fitzpatrick. Visitation will be Friday, March 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where an Irish Toast for Kerry will be at 7 p.m. Graveside committal will be held Thursday, March 21, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Systems Unlimited Inc., www.sui.org, 2533 Scott, Blvd., Iowa City, IA 52240. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019