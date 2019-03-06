KEVIN BROWER Cedar Rapids The final chapter in the book of life of Kevin Brower, 64, of Cedar Rapids, was written on March 2, 2019. He is writing his epilogue in the heavens. A memorial gathering will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service. A reflection service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by an informal gathering until 12:30 p.m. Casual dress is encouraged. Kevin was born Dec. 23, 1954, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the fourth child of Charles and Grace (Robison) Brower. He was proud to have attended English Valley High School and went on to study at Iowa State University. He was a true Cyclone through and through. He later attended Kirkwood Community College, where he studied electronic engineering technology. Kevin worked as a master control operator for KGAN TV for more than 30 years. He was united in marriage to Dorie Miller in Blairstown. Kevin loved reading books, especially science fiction and the classics. He enjoyed watching television and farming. Kevin will be remembered for his wry sense of humor. He was a prankster and a master embellisher of stories. Survivors include his wife, Dorie Brower of Cedar Rapids; children, Shannon (Justin) Dougherty of Phoenix, Ariz., and Adam Brower of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren; brothers, Doug (Gloria) Brower, Greg (Kathy) Brower and Keith (Shari) Brower; sister, Lori (Oren) Phillips; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his work family at KGAN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Grace Brower; and sister, Carolyn "Jean" Semonco. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Kevin at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary