Kevin Cerveny

KEVIN D. CERVENY Cedar Rapids Kevin D. Cerveny departed unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Born Aug. 9, 1958, to Shelia (Dolmage) and Charles L. Cerveny, they preceded him in death. His cherished wife of 42 years, Melba (Mel) Cerveny, survives him along with numerous friends and family he treasured knowing. He was a brave, kind, generous and grateful, man of sincere faith who brought joy and laughter. Remember Kevin with memorials to the UIHC Holden Clinical Cancer Center, BCAN and Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child. Special thanks to CR Police, Mercy Hospital and emergency services. Services: Private services with entombment following at Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum. Public visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people allowed into the visitation at one time. Face masks are required at the visitation and funeral. View the livestream for this service at client.tribucast.com/tcid/14783157
beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com
