KEVIN G. CUMBY Iowa City Kevin G. Cumby, 76, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.,, after a long illness. He was born July 8, 1944, in Millertown, Newfoundland, Canada, to Ellis and Mabel Cumby. Kevin grew up in Grand Falls, Newfoundland, where his family had moved when Kevin was three. Kevin worked for many years as an industrial engineer at Nova Scotia Power. In 1995, he moved to the United States and married Kathryn Shaffer on Sept. 24, 1996, in Iowa City, Iowa. Kevin worked for NCS Pearson in Iowa City and Phoenix, Ariz., before retiring and moving to Chillicothe, Mo. He worked for a time at North Central Missouri Mental Health Center as transportation director in Trenton, Mo. Kevin is survived by two daughters, Heather (Alex) Mitchell and Joanna Grant; grandchildren, Jessica Grant and Jake, Emily, Jaxson and Anna Mitchell; one brother, Eric (Kathleen Scott) Cumby; brother-in-law, Steve (Nancy) Shaffer; sisters-in-law, Connie Shaffer, Jane (Peter) Emanuelli and Jan (Nelson Abreu) Shaffer; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Hayward and Eldon (Maggie Jenniex) Cumby; and one sister, Mona (Terry) LeDrew. A memorial will be held at a later date in Newfoundland, a place always close and dear to Kevin's heart. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter of Chillicothe and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Mo.