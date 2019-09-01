Home

Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
319-465-3535
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Hopkinton Community Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Hopkinton Community Church
Kevin Dunlap


1956 - 2019
Kevin Dunlap Obituary
KEVIN DUNLAP Hopkinton Kevin Dunlap, 63, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home, Manchester, following an extended illness. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Hopkinton Community Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the start of the service. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Kevin and his family into its care. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested. Surviving are two sons, Chad (Brandy) Dunlap, Dubuque, and Kevin Dunlap, Ogden, Utah; four daughters, Shantae (Val) Rhodes (Lon Crowley) and Tarri Sue (Shane) Schoenberger, Dubuque, Alicia J. Dunlap, Ogden, Utah, and Serena McMicken, Cedar Rapids; 12 grandchildren; four sisters, Vivian Thompson, Albuquerque, N.M., Ruth Anne Bacon, Coggon, Wanda (David) Klaren, Hopkinton, and Wendy Dunlap, Muscatine; one brother, Curtis (Linda) Dunlap, Manchester; a sister-in-law, Karen Dunlap, Central City; three former wives/significant others, Carol Strong, Donna Turner and Eve McMicken; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sandra Dunlap; and six brothers, Kenneth, Richard, Clyde, Terry, Craig and Tony.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
