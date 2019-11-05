|
|
KEVIN E. TAPKEN Anamosa Kevin E. Tapken, 63, of Anamosa, passed away peacefully with the love of his family Thursday evening, Oct. 31, 2019, at his home as he wished. Kevin was born Feb. 7, 1956, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clincs, Iowa City. Kevin was the son of Harvey and Delores (Rikels) Tapken. Kevin graduated from Anamosa Community Schools in 1975. He served in the U.S. Army from 1975 to 1985. Kevin spent his career as a machinist working at Bennett Manufacturing, Weyerhauser, retired from Energy Manufacturing and worked part time at Foam Rubber Products until 2018. Kevin was known for his witty personality and charm. He liked that he was a simple man, loving to go mushroom hunting, taking long walks with his dog, Scorpio, fish and Kernels baseball games. Kevin knew someone wherever he went. He had a big impact on all those who knew and loved him. Surviving Kevin is his special friend, Laruel Davis; his daughter, Sarah (Brandon) Thompson and three grandsons of Atkins; stepson, Andrew (Emily) Koppenhaver and grandson, Ross of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brother, Kyle (Victoria) Tapken of Monticello; sister, Lora Alm of Michigan; sister-in-law, Roxanne Tapken of Martelle; uncle, John (Lana) Tapken of Marion; uncle, Dale Neunaber of Anamosa; aunt, Donna Joslin of Arizona; special nieces and nephews, Dennis, Matt, Trent, Tiffany, Amy and Presley; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Keith; many aunts and uncles, and his dog, Scorpio. At Kevin's request, there will be no funeral and a private memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019