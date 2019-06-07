KEVIN HANNON SLATER Fairfax Kevin Hannon Slater, 62, of Fairfax, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, after an accident. Services: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Jude Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Osterhaus. Burial: St. Patrick Cemetery in Fairfax. A vigil service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at Teahen Funeral Home, where friends may visit with the family from 3 to 7 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Monday at the church. Kevin was born in Chicago to Helen and Richard Slater. He was raised in Fairfax by David and Mary Neuhaus. He graduated from LaSalle High School and the University of Iowa. He married Kay Lewis in 1981. They and their three children, Megan, Emily and Mark, resided in Cedar Rapids. Kevin worked for more than 30 years at the Fairfax State Savings Bank and retired as vice president. He was a longtime member of St Jude Catholic Church and was involved as a CCD teacher, lector, sponsor and coach for his children and many others. Kevin volunteered for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Four Oaks Cornerstone program. He was an avid golfer, attending a few Masters and other PGA tournaments. He was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Twins and Iowa Hawkeyes, attending many games, including traveling for bowl games and the 1991 World Series. The most important role he played was that of father and grandfather to three beautiful young granddaughters and one grandson. Kevin is survived by his father, David Neuhaus; children, Megan (Stephen) Schwar, Emily (Matthew) Bollman and Mark Slater; partner, Ashley Dodge; and stepson, Nicholas Dodge; grandchildren, Ava and Ivy Schwar and Isla Bollman and Preston Tritle; brothers, Dixon (Terry) Slater and Patrick (Lois) Slater; sister, Christine Sparks; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Helen and Mary; aunt, Anne Hannon; and brother, Michael Slater. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Community Health Free Clinic, 947 14th Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401 or Willis Dady Shelter, 1247 Second Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary