Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Kevin Slater
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Hannon Slater

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kevin Hannon Slater Obituary
KEVIN HANNON SLATER Fairfax Kevin Hannon Slater, 62, of Fairfax, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, after an accident. Services: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Jude Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Osterhaus. Burial: St. Patrick Cemetery in Fairfax. A vigil service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at Teahen Funeral Home, where friends may visit with the family from 3 to 7 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Monday at the church. Kevin was born in Chicago to Helen and Richard Slater. He was raised in Fairfax by David and Mary Neuhaus. He graduated from LaSalle High School and the University of Iowa. He married Kay Lewis in 1981. They and their three children, Megan, Emily and Mark, resided in Cedar Rapids. Kevin worked for more than 30 years at the Fairfax State Savings Bank and retired as vice president. He was a longtime member of St Jude Catholic Church and was involved as a CCD teacher, lector, sponsor and coach for his children and many others. Kevin volunteered for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Four Oaks Cornerstone program. He was an avid golfer, attending a few Masters and other PGA tournaments. He was a lifelong fan of the Minnesota Twins and Iowa Hawkeyes, attending many games, including traveling for bowl games and the 1991 World Series. The most important role he played was that of father and grandfather to three beautiful young granddaughters and one grandson. Kevin is survived by his father, David Neuhaus; children, Megan (Stephen) Schwar, Emily (Matthew) Bollman and Mark Slater; partner, Ashley Dodge; and stepson, Nicholas Dodge; grandchildren, Ava and Ivy Schwar and Isla Bollman and Preston Tritle; brothers, Dixon (Terry) Slater and Patrick (Lois) Slater; sister, Christine Sparks; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Helen and Mary; aunt, Anne Hannon; and brother, Michael Slater. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Community Health Free Clinic, 947 14th Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401 or Willis Dady Shelter, 1247 Second Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now