Kevin J. Hageman

Kevin J. Hageman Obituary
KEVIN J. HAGEMAN Cedar Rapids Kevin J. Hageman, 56, of Cedar Rapids, passed away in his home March 14, 2019. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE, Cedar Rapids. There also will be a public visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Kevin's hometown of Calmar, Iowa. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. in the church. Kevin was born Jan. 25, 1963, to parents Paul and Colleen (Wagner) Hageman, who survive. He also is survived by his daughters, Morgan and Ambur Hageman; sisters, Ann Marie (Hageman) Kirkestue and Anna Mae (Hageman) Smith; and brothers, Scott and Joel Hageman. Kevin will be greatly missed; his laugh and humor always will be remembered. Online condolences may be left for Kevin's family at www.papich-kubafs.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
