KEVIN LEE LAUVER Van Horne Kevin Lee Lauver, 55, of Van Horne, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will follow at Black Sheep Social Club in Cedar Rapids. Kevin was born March 9, 1964, in Columbus, Neb., the son of Leon and Ruth (Goodman) Lauver. He graduated from Denver High School in Denver, Iowa, in 1982, and went on to study tool and die at Milford Community College in Milford, Neb. Kevin was united in marriage to Kara Jacque. The couple later divorced. He worked for 30 years in the construction industry, culminating as project manager for Compass Commercial Services Inc. Kevin enjoyed riding his Harley and was a member of the HOGS chapter. He was passionate about supporting his daughter, riding his Harley, his work ethic and many friendships. Kevin is survived by his daughter, Jordane Lauver of Newhall; parents, Leon and Ruth Lauver of Norfolk, Neb.; brother and his wife, Cameron and Lisa Lauver of Pierce, Neb.; and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Darren Lauver. Please share a memory of Kevin at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.