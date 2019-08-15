|
KEVIN LEE FINK Center Point Kevin Lee Fink, 51, of Center Point, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. John Lutheran Church in Center Point. Burial: Center Point Cemetery. Kevin was born Nov. 1, 1967, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Gary and Zelma (Miller) Fink. He graduated from Wapsie Valley High School. After high school, he attended Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids and went on to earn his master's at Nova Southeastern University. Kevin married Darice Vigen on June 27, 1997, in Marion, Iowa. He worked at Rockwell Collins Aerospace as a senior inventory specialist. Kevin played a big role in both of his daughters' volleyball careers. He was involved in many activities and loved to read, travel and was one of best cooks around. Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, exercising, spending time with his friends and playing with his dogs. One of his many pleasures was officiating high school and college football. Above all, there was nothing more important in this world than his daughters, Taegan and Terra. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Darice of Center Point; daughters, Taegan and Terra of Center Point; father, Gary Fink of Fairbank; sisters, Connie (Tim) Westpfahl of Center Point and Rhonda (Ross) Erickson of St. Louis; in-laws, Carey and Karen Mollenhauer of Cedar Rapids, and Marianne (Mel) Stanard of Cedar Rapids; brothers-in-law, Col. Darren Vigen (Ret.) of Washington, D.C., Ryan (Noel) Mollenhauer of Arizona and Carl (Sherri) Heilman of Great Bend, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Zelma. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Please share a memory of Kevin at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019