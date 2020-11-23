KEVIN M. "MITCH" MARTIN Iowa City Kevin M. "Mitch" Martin, 64, lifetime resident of this area, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital after a long struggle with health issues. Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with graveside services open to the public at 2 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mitch's service will be livestreamed on Wednesday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. and can be viewed later. To view, please search "Remembering Mitch Martin" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Kevin Mitchell Martin was born March 5, 1956, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Mildred (Palmer) Martin. He attended schools in the Iowa City school district. He married Lywnn Marie Leiser on Feb. 14, 1976, in Iowa City, Iowa. He worked at BP/Hubbard Feed Mill for 37 years. Mitch was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved Iowa Hawkeye football. He enjoyed music, watching old western movies and TV shows. He was known to stir the pot and instigated every chance he got, in a fun and loving way. He liked playing cards, especially if he won money playing. He truly loved and was very proud of his children and grandchildren, especially watching his grandchildren grow. Mitch was a lover, not a fighter, he always gave second chances. He enjoyed getting together with friends and family. The amount of lives he touched is amazing. He was a fun-loving, affectionate, and generous friend, brother, husband, dad and grandpa and will be missed by so many people. His family includes his wife, Lynn; son, Chris Martin and wife Jenny; daughter, Kelly Martin and her husband, Jon Flickinger; grandchildren, Emma, Olivia, Arthur and Austin; Mitch's brother, Greg Martin and wife, Nancy; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many friends that he considered family. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ricky and Randy.