1/1
Kevin M. "Mitch" Martin
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEVIN M. "MITCH" MARTIN Iowa City Kevin M. "Mitch" Martin, 64, lifetime resident of this area, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital after a long struggle with health issues. Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private family services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with graveside services open to the public at 2 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mitch's service will be livestreamed on Wednesday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. and can be viewed later. To view, please search "Remembering Mitch Martin" on Facebook and request to join the group. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Kevin Mitchell Martin was born March 5, 1956, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Mildred (Palmer) Martin. He attended schools in the Iowa City school district. He married Lywnn Marie Leiser on Feb. 14, 1976, in Iowa City, Iowa. He worked at BP/Hubbard Feed Mill for 37 years. Mitch was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved Iowa Hawkeye football. He enjoyed music, watching old western movies and TV shows. He was known to stir the pot and instigated every chance he got, in a fun and loving way. He liked playing cards, especially if he won money playing. He truly loved and was very proud of his children and grandchildren, especially watching his grandchildren grow. Mitch was a lover, not a fighter, he always gave second chances. He enjoyed getting together with friends and family. The amount of lives he touched is amazing. He was a fun-loving, affectionate, and generous friend, brother, husband, dad and grandpa and will be missed by so many people. His family includes his wife, Lynn; son, Chris Martin and wife Jenny; daughter, Kelly Martin and her husband, Jon Flickinger; grandchildren, Emma, Olivia, Arthur and Austin; Mitch's brother, Greg Martin and wife, Nancy; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many friends that he considered family. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ricky and Randy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Service
01:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved