KEVIN LEE PAULSEN Cedar Rapids Kevin Lee Paulsen, 65, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at Union Station Extension. He is survived by his wife, Jenny Lou Smith; children, Lynda (Joe) Walsh, David Smith (Savannah Gray) and Jason Smith (Brittany Salyars); five grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth (Sharon) Paulsen; and sisters, Carolyn Cain, Sheryl (Ed) Miller and Barbara (Moe) Klein. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert "Dave" and Violet Paulsen Kevin was an entrepreneur. He was the founder of Drain Wizard and Magic Men Sewer and Drain Cleaning. Kevin was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He lost his valiant battle with cancer at home where he wanted to be. Special thanks to Kevin's nurse Aubri and the Care Initiatives Hospice staff.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020
