Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Service
Private
Cedar Memorial
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Reilly


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Reilly Obituary
KEVIN JOSEPH REILLY Cedar Rapids Kevin Joseph Reilly, 65, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held Friday, May 15, at Cedar Memorial. A Celebration of Life will be held once restrictions are lifted. He was born May 18, 1954, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to James Patrick and Helen Florence Reilly (Begadon). He joined the Army in 1973. During his training at Fort Sam Houston, he met his beloved wife of 46 years, Diane. He rose quickly to a specialist level 5 and served most of his career in Germany as a medic. After his time in the service, he worked for ADM Corn Sweeteners as a refinery operator for 30 years. Following his career at ADM, he picked up his service again by volunteering with the American Legion Honor Guard. Kevin was a proud father and papa. He will be fondly remembered for his fierce love of family and friends. Once you were in his circle, Kevin had a real knack for choosing the perfect gift and remembering special occasions. He was an avid outdoorsman who greatly loved hunting and hiking with his dogs. Kevin kept a close eye on his New York Mets and Iowa Hawkeyes. He was a 14-year cancer survivor. His family includes his wife, Diane (Monk); son, Kevin (Jennifer); daughter, Nicole (Charlie); two grandchildren, Olivia and Reilly; mother-in-law, Verla Monk; and several siblings and extended family members. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen; and father-in-law, Darrell Monk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the family to be disbursed to charities Kevin found important. Condolences can be left at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -