KEVIN RICHARD O'MALLEY Marion Kevin Richard O'Malley, 63, of Marion, Iowa, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Kevin is survived by his two children, James (Angie Shifflett) Heslinga and Dusty (Luke) Gentzler; four granddaughters, Tori (18) and Zoey (10) Heslinga and Hadley (9) and Sienna (7) Gentzler; father, Bill O'Malley, sister, Kris Long; brothers, Kelly (Shari), Kirk (Debi) and Kraig (Robin) O'Malley; a niece; several nephews; and his adventure buddy, Jane Peiffer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeannine Greene; brother, Kory; and stepfather, Bill Greene. Kevin was born on Aug. 13, 1956, in Rock Island, Ill. He graduated from Linn-Mar High School in 1974. He married Janet Ott (Heslinga) on July 4, 1976. They had two children together and later divorced. He married Nancy Lee Vargas on July 3, 1988, and they later divorced. He remained good friends with them both and lovingly called them Wife #1 and Wife #2. Those who knew Kevin, knew he was a thrill seeker. He always was up for an adventure. When someone said, "Hell no," he would say, "Hell yes!" From jumping out of planes, rock climbing and bungee jumping, Kevin always lived life close to the edge and he was proud of it. But he was most proud of his son James, who was his best friend, and his daughter, Dusty; as well as his four granddaughters who lovingly called him Papa, which always brought a smile to his face. Kevin made friends and stories everywhere he went in life. He loved people almost as much as he hated them. Some might say he lived life outside of the box, like when he took a year off to live in the mountains and pan for gold. He may not have made much money that year, but it was worth the adventure and stories he could later tell. If you didn't know him, you might not have believed he lived the life he did and survived the things he survived. It was a life of excitement and fun with a lifetime of friends and family who loved him and will miss him. Kevin died in his sleep, which frankly, would have really pissed him off. "Life is too important to be taken seriously." — Oscar Wilde
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020