KEVIN ROY KESSELRING Cedar Rapids Kevin Roy Kesselring, 64, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, June 29, 2020. Due to COVID-19, we will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Kevin is survived by his daughter, Heidi Taylor; granddaughters, Breggette, Mariya and Raven; six great-grandchildren; sister, Sherry McDonald; aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mom, LaDonna Carroll; his dad, Melvin Kesselring; his sister, Alberta McMahon; and ex-wife and lifelong friend, Debra Knight. Kevin loved to drive semis, ride his Harley (Black Bart), NASCAR, playing darts and fishing. He was a feisty, ornery man and will be greatly missed. Thank you to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for their great care and compassion. Memorials may be made to the Kevin Kesselring Memorial at US Bank.



