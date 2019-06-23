KEVIN SMITH Iowa City Kevin Joseph Smith, 45, of rural Iowa City, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics of injuries incurred in an automobile accident. A service of remembrance will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, Iowa. Visitation will be held noon to 1 p.m. before the service. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m. at Sutliff Cider, 382 Sutliff Rd., Lisbon, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, an education fund has been set up for his daughter, Betsy, at Hills Bank. Kevin grew up on the Hughes century farm and as a young person he was greatly involved in 4-H, forming lifelong friendships. His favorite project was dog obedience training with his Labrador, Sandy. Kevin was an avid outdoorsman and was active in Ducks Unlimited, giving time and funds to support wildlife conservation and wetland preservation. He spent many hours hunting from tree stands, bow hunting on friends' farmland and fishing with friends and family in Red Lake, Canada. Education and leadership also were important to Kevin. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from the University of Iowa and a Master of Business Administration degree from Regis University in Denver, Colo. While at Iowa and for many years following, Kevin was a dedicated member of the University of Iowa's Delta Upsilon chapter. Many of his DU brothers were by his side while he was in the hospital. Kevin's career took him all over the United States, from Denver to Iowa and eventually Charlotte, N.C. He was known by his co-workers as the "king of the CDO (collateralized debt obligations)" and worked his way up to AVP Brokerage Product Management, helping to build financial products and services. Most important to Kevin were his family and friends, especially his daughter, Betsy. Despite a demanding career and many outside interests, he was a loyal, loving and very present father. He also devoted time to his parents and brother and always was available for a friend. Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Smith of Cedar Rapids; his parents, James H. and Carolyn (Hughes) Smith of Iowa City; his brother, Gregory Smith (Randi Foraker) of St. Louis; his former spouse, Heather (Seth) Friedman of Cedar Rapids; as well as uncles Gary Hughes and Bill Smith, aunts Mary Lou Smith Jensen and Karen Hughes, and extended family. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary