KEVIN VAN HOUTEN Cedar Rapids Kevin Van Houten, 59, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, with Pastor Craig Brown officiating. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Kevin was born Dec. 22, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Carl and Winnifred (Coon) Van Houten. He graduated from Prairie High School in 1978. Kevin was united in marriage to Mary Kraus on Aug. 22, 1981, in Guttenberg, Iowa. He worked as a truck driver for Farner-Bocken. Kevin was a board member for Camp Courageous where he helped with fundraising, camp projects or wherever needed. He volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club, where he organized the camp kitchen at Fish-O-Rama and also helped with Chrome for Kids. Kevin was a member of the Prairie Tractor Pullers Association and the Jim Beam Collectors Club. He loved cars, especially Pontiacs, and hot rod garden tractor pulling. Kevin also enjoyed using his smoker, grilling, fishing, hunting and going on adventures as the "family chauffeur." Survivors include his wife, Mary Van Houten; daughters, Erin (Travis) Martin of Cedar Rapids and Carrie Van Houten (fiance, Trent Lawson) of Coralville; grandchildren, Levi and Finn Martin; sister, Linda Catlett of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Marilyn Van Houten of Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, shop buddies and camp friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Don, Carol and David; and nephew, Wesley. Kevin will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Memorials may be directed to Kevin's family. Please share a memory of Kevin at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019