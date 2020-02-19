|
KEVIN D. WADDELL Marengo Kevin D. Waddell, 61, of Marengo, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Compass Memorial Healthcare in Marengo. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at First Presbyterian Church in Marengo with Pastor Anni Thorn officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the church prior to the service. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Kevin is survived by his children, Sara Waddell (Lance Jefferson) of San Diego, Calif., Nick Waddell (Meagan) of Chicago and Jon Waddell of Ames; two grandchildren, Owen and Layla; his mother, Janice Waddell of Marengo; and brothers, Brett Alan of Marengo and Kerry Todd (Lesa) of Marengo. He also leaves behind a special friend, Anastasia Lemanski. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry D. Waddell. Kevin Douglas Waddell was born March 24, 1958, in Marengo, Iowa, the son of Larry and Janice Shaull Waddell. He received his education in the Iowa Valley Community School District and graduated in 1976 from Iowa Valley High School. He attended Central College for a year and then enrolled in Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minnesota. There he met and married Vanessa Glaude in 1981. The couple was blessed with two children, Sara and Nick. They moved to New York where he had a career in retail and continued his love of music as a DJ. They returned to Marengo in 1991, where Kevin helped with the family business and also worked as a DJ. The couple later divorced. Kevin married Kathy Goodwin in 1999. A son, Jonathan, was born to the union. They resided in Ottumwa. Following a divorce, Kevin returned to Williamsburg/Marengo area where he was employed by Pride of Iowa and Iowa County Transportation. Kevin loved to listen to his favorite radio show "Cousin Brucie" and listen to his throwbacks, Johnny Cash and the Beatles, his favorites. He enjoyed his music and a beer while watching the sun set. He loved to smoke different kinds of meat and feed and watch the birds. Kevin collected all kinds of records, tapes, drum sticks and guitars. John Grisham was one of his favorite authors. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and could have a conversation with anyone he met. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020