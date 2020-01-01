|
KEVIN LEE WALKER Oelwein Kevin Lee Walker, 42, of Toledo, formerly of Oelwein, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, after his third fight with Hodgkin's lymphoma. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Memorial services will then begin at 7 p.m. A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com. Kevin was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on June 14, 1977. He attended school in Cedar Rapids until he moved to Oelwein with his mother, brother and sister. He attended Oelwein Community Schools until his graduation from Oelwein Senior High in 1995. During high school, Kevin played an important role in helping his mom raise his younger brother and sister. From there, he attended the University of Northern Iowa, where he graduated with a B.A. in education. He then began his teaching career, fresh out of college, at South Tama Middle School in Toledo in the year 2000. Kevin taught seventh grade social studies for over 15 years until his medical retirement in 2015. As a Trojan, Kevin was able to positively influence countless youth with compassion, empathy, fairness and a little bit of wit. Kevin spent his whole life standing up for what he believed in and was a member and ally of the LGBT+ community. Kevin was also a diehard Iowa Hawkeye fan. Kevin leaves behind his parents, Dianna Walker of Oelwein and Randall (Ann) Walker of Cedar Rapids; brother, Keith Walker (Holly Opperman) of Jesup; sister, Karlee Walker (John Pederson), with nephews, Ben and Sammy of Waterloo; aunt, Vicki Ross of Riverside; aunt, LouAnn Fox of Oelwein; aunt, Susan Orient of Cedar Rapids; uncle, Richard (Barbara) Averill of Covina, Calif.; aunt, Karen Voss of Cedar Rapids; and many cousins. Kevin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Shirley and Louise Averill; paternal grandparents, Shirley and Gerald Jones and Victor and Alma Walker; uncles, LaVern Fox, John Ross and Richard Dugan; aunt, Rosella Dugan; and his favorite pet cat, Sandy.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020