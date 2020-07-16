KEYSHAWN VONDALE ALLERS Cedar Rapids KeyShawn Vondale Allers, 19, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Cedar Rapids. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. A private family funeral service and burial at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery will follow. KeyShawn was born May 31, 2001, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Emmett Vaughn and Tiona Allers. KeyShawn attended Kennedy High School but graduated from Jefferson. He loved football, playing Xbox and hanging out with friends and family. KeyShawn is survived by his father and mother, two brothers, seven sisters and a large extended family. KeyShawn was preceded in death by his grandmother, Girdie White; and grandfather, James Steepleton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to KeyShawn's family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
