KILLIAN ARCHER RUCKER Coggon Killian Archer Rucker, 7-month-old son of Andrew Rucker and Angelina Lambson of Coggon, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. The family is especially grateful for the loving care of Killian's doctors and nurses at the PICU at the Stead Family Children's Hospital, including Amber, Mike, Molly, Kristen and Kim and Dr. Gupta. They also extend a special thanks to the Peyton Hayes Foundation and Help-A-Heart Foundation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester with Pastor Matt Tison officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the funeral home. Friends may also call one hour before the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gazette on July 24, 2019