Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Kim Talley-Dye
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Marion, IA
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Marion, IA
Kim Talley-Dye Obituary
KIM TALLEY-DYE Cedar Rapids Kim Talley-Dye, 54, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from complications with liver cancer at her home surrounded by her loving family. Services: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Faith Lutheran Church in Marion, where friends may visit with the family Tuesday after 9:30 a.m. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. She is survived by her life partner, Shawna Backhaus; Shawna's parents, Stan and Sherry Backhaus; her siblings, Pam (Rick) Stone, Chris (Jaime) Richards, Marty (Lark) Richards, Debbie Rau, Kevin Richards and Erik Dronek; children, Kelly (Liz) Landers, Sam Dye (Jen Wagy), Zach Dye, Crystal Talley and Caden Dye; 14 grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that she considered family. Kim was born March 22, 1965, in Los Angeles, to Connie Richards (Devore). She married her love, Barry Dye, in 1986. Barry preceded her in death in 1992. She moved to Cedar Rapids in 2001, and met her life partner, Shawna Backhaus, in December 2018. Though Kim and Shawna's time together was stolen away too soon, their love was evident to everyone around them. Shawna remained by Kim's side until her death. All who knew Kim knew that she lived her life to the fullest and on her terms. She loved fishing, camping, elephants, Iowa football and being surrounded by her grandkids. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to help with final expenses. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
