KIMBERLEY ANNE SWORE Center Point Kimberley Anne Swore, 50, of Center Point, Iowa, was tragically taken from her family and friends on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Kim was born on Oct. 1, 1969, and is survived by her son, Jackson Jerimiah Greenhaw, Center Point, Iowa; the love of her life, Jack Greenhaw, Vinton, Iowa; nephew, Nathan Lovell; parents, Ruby Long, Monticello, Iowa, and Jerry (Beverly) Swore, Boone, Iowa; siblings: Mark (Valinh) and children, Ryker and Alexander, Altoona, Iowa; Jennifer (Jason) Brandt and children, Stefon (daughter, Mahra), Kyleigh, Sierra, Morgan and Savannah, Alburnett, Iowa; Tina (George) Milburn and children, Kelsie (Kaleb) Wills and Haley (Trent), Boone, Iowa; Teri Hermann and children, Chantalle (Jason) Noelck and Caden, Boone, Iowa; Tami (Bob) Baker and children, Rachel (Josh) Witkop, Ella and Rowan, Albany, N.Y.; Tracy Sumner and children, Robert (Shiree), Michael (Brandon) and Whitney, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and many many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her other dad, Ray Long; grandparents, Alice Hall and George and Betty Swore; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kim worked as a respiratory therapist for several years at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton and, most recently, for CarePro in Cedar Rapids. Kim was an awesome mom. Jackson was the greatest joy of her life; she loved being his mom the most. She was a woman of nature and loved the outdoors. She loved the challenge of spring mushroom hunting and always saved vacation days to spend in the timbers. She was at home camping, on a river fishing, or just floating down one. She spent several years of her youth as a counselor for Camp Wapsi. Kim was a witty, fun-loving and happy-go-lucky woman. She truly found the joy in life and embraced it. If you knew Kim at all, you knew her smile and her infectious laugh. Jackson said, "She was too kind for her own good." We agree. She will live forever in our hearts. A celebration of Kim's life will be held at the Palo Community Center, 2800 Hollenbeck Rd., Palo, Iowa, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a eulogy to honor Kim's memory at 11 a.m. Weather permitting, anyone willing to ride a motorcycle and participate in a roar of thunder is invited to do so at 3 p.m.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019