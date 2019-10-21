Home

Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2501
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Reiff Funeral Home & Crematory
216 3Rd Ave Se
Independence, IA 50644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Ann Weber


1977 - 2019
Kimberly Ann Weber Obituary
KIMBERLY ANN WEBER Oxford Kimberly Ann Weber, 41, of Oxford and formerly of Independence, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in her home in Oxford, Iowa, following a long illness with cancer. Kim was born Oct. 23, 1977, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Richard J. and Roseann (Ricketts) Weber. She was a 1996 graduate of Independence High School and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2000 and was a 2019 graduate of Kirkwood Community College. On March 27, 2012, she married Ryan W. Witt in Solon, Iowa, and the couple made their home in Oxford, Iowa. She was employed as a production scientist with Integrated DNA in North Liberty, Iowa, and later a quality control tech with Frontier Co-op in North Liberty. Kim enjoyed visiting national parks, including the Isle Royale in Lake Superior, traveling in California and New Mexico, hiking in Backbone State Park, volunteering at the Oxford Library and participating in cancer 5Ks. She is survived by her husband, Ryan Witt, Oxford; her parents, Richard and Roseann Weber, Independence; a sister, Sandy Beier, Cedar Rapids; two brothers, Troy (Dani) Weber, Solon and Chad (Julie) Weber, Independence; a niece, Brianna Weber; five nephews, Drake Weber, Alex Sinn, Charlie and Michael Zitta and Christopher Osburn; three uncles, Willie (Barb) and Marv Weber and Joe (Joan) Ricketts; two aunts, Bonni (Jerry) Bishop and Therese (Kenny) Olson; and special friends, her loving cats, Lance, Chance and Yeti. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Don and Mary Ricketts; her paternal grandparents, Herb and Rose Weber; uncles, Bob, Larry and John Ricketts, and Jim and George Weber; two aunts, Donna Ricketts and Alberta Hansen; and father-in-law, Robert Witt. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the Reiff Family Center, Independence, where a visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Safe Haven Animal Shelter, 2783 Hwy. 6 Trail, South Amana, IA 52334. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019
