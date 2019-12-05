|
|
KIMBERLY "KIM" CHAVEZ Cedar Rapids Kimberly "Kim" Chavez, 40, of Cedar Rapids, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her home. A memorial gathering will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Bali Hai Estates Rec Center, 1405 Robins Rd., Hiawatha. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her cherished daughter, Raemi Chavez; life partner and best friend, Rick Dullard; parents, Donna (Craig) Stoll and Fred Chavez Jr.; siblings, Denis (Marcia) Chavez, Carrie (Dave) Herman, Cami (Randy) Hudson and Lin Rector; stepsiblings, Chad and Paul Stoll; several aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews; dog, Violet; cats, Bob and Mew; and many extended family members and friends. Kimberly Jo Chavez was born May 9, 1979, in Cedar Rapids, to Donna (Trumpold) and Fred Chavez Jr. She graduated from Metro High School and Kirkwood Community College. Kim worked in customer service, most recently for DoorDash, which she readily enjoyed. She was a free spirit and overall goofball, which her family adored her for. Kim could be found singing and dancing, especially to Mariah Carey, reading and writing poetry, but most likely watching her favorite cop shows on TV. She loved the lights and fun of casinos, where she enjoyed playing "the buffalos." Kim liked any lemon dessert and feasting on crab legs at Red Lobster. She was a loyal friend to all, including her animals. The most important aspect of her life was her daughter, Raemi, who was the light of Kim's life. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Doris Trumpold and Pat and Fred Chavez Sr.; and uncle, Dan Chavez. Memorials may be directed to the family to be given to Raemi for her current and future ambitions. Please share your support and memories with Kim's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019