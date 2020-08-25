Kimberly Shook

KIMBERLY KAY SHOOK Cedar Rapids Kimberly Kay Shook, 51, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Aug. 12, 2020, from cancer. Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah and Mike. She is survived by her two brothers, Tim and Mike Westerly; and her two kids, Mariah and AJ Shook. There will be a celebration of life from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at Cherry Hill Park. Kim will be remembered for being a loving beautiful mother, sister and friend, along with her giving spirit and unconditional love for everyone she met.



