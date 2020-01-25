|
KIMBERLY STEHNO Cedar Rapids Kimberly Stehno, 60, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. A memorial service will be held in her honor at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m., with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Robert; children, Amber, Krystle and Nolan; grandchildren, Ava and Hunter; parents, Jim and Lois Vertz; and siblings, Bob, Julie, Scott, Mike and Brian. Kim was born on Dec. 12, 1959, in Cedar Rapids. She met her husband at the gym where she was a workout instructor, and beat him in a crunch contest. They were both active and adventurous, and loved to travel. They married on June 19, 1982, in Ely, at a beautiful ceremony surrounded by friends and family. She became a mother in 1985 to her first child, Amber, and dropped everything to care for her children. She loved being a mother, especially throwing elaborate birthday parties, where she created fun party games for all the kids to enjoy. Her favorite pastimes included crafts, especially creating stained glass art, gardening and hanging out with her best friends, Lori Nelson and Julie Rehberg. In her later years, her favorite things were spending time with family and watching her favorite TV shows. Kim was well-known for her sense of humor. She was clever and fun-spirited, and loved sneaking into places and telling scary stories. She will be greatly missed by all. Please share your support and memories with Kim's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020