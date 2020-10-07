KIRSTEN RENEE PHILLIPS Williamsburg Kirsten Renee Phillips was born April 9, 1972, in Marengo, Iowa, the daughter of John and Theresa (Dunn) Phillips. She graduated from West High in 1993. Kirsten lived in the Systems Unlimited community for 35 years. She truly enjoyed her time and working at R.E.A. (Rural Employment Alternative Inc) in Conroy. In her free time, she enjoyed watching "the Golden Girls," "The Brady Bunch," "Annie" and "Mamma Mia." The time she spent with her family and friends was her favorite. Kirsten passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City at the age of 48. In addition to the love she gave to so many others, she was able to continue her love by giving three other recipients a second chance at life through the Iowa Donor Network. She is survived by her parents, John and Theresa; a brother, Brian (Jackie) Phillips, all of Williamsburg; nieces and nephews, Alex Phillips of Cedar Rapids, Lyndie (Zach) Buch of Urbandale and Ellison Phillips of Williamsburg; aunts and uncles, Tom (Jonnie) Dunn of Colorado Springs, Colo., Catherine Dunn of Aurora, Colo., Julia Dunn, Pat Dunn of Iowa Falls, Barb Dunn of Independence and David (Monica) Phillips of Marion; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Alvina Dunn, and Gaston and Ruth Phillips; and two uncles, Bill Dunn and Kevin Dunn. A private family Celebration of Life graveside will be held. Memorials in honor of Kirsten may be directed to R.E.A., P.O. Box 24, Conroy, IA 52220; or sent to the Powell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 269, Williamsburg, IA 52361. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for Kirsten and her family. Messages and tributes for the family may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
