KOBI E. ALESHIRE Marion Kobi E. Aleshire, 55, of Marion, died Jan. 1, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Memorial services at 3 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, where there will be a visitation from 1 p.m. until service time. Inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Ronald; a brother, Randy (Tina) Ricklefs of Marion; three nieces, Carrie, Anne and Hayley; and one nephew, Scotty. She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard; and a sister, Rose Sawyer-Baldwin. Kobi was born on Oct. 7, 1964, in Iowa City, the daughter of Eva Thompson. She married Ronald D. Aleshire on April 30, 2016, in Hiawatha. Kobi worked at C.C.B. Packaging for over 20 years. She was an avid reader, an Oakland Raiders football fan and enjoyed the time spent with her wonderful family. Kobi was a loving and giving wife, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Kobi's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Aleshire family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020