|
|
KORY JAMES GILBERT Parnell Kory James Gilbert, 34, of Parnell, formerly of Marion, died on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home. He was born June 20, 1985, in Rock Island, Ill., the son of Justin and Karla Gilbert. Kory is survived by his parents; two brothers, Ken (Leah) of Seattle, Wash., and Keith (Amanda) Gilbert of Des Moines; an aunt, Judy Messina of Tuscon, Ariz.; an uncle, Kevin of Geneseo Ill.; two nieces; and his fiancee, Amy, and her three children, Liz, Ethan and Greyson. Kory was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Peggy Howard; and paternal grandparents, Gayther and Jeffie Gilbert. Kory was active in sports and graduated from Springville High School, Springville, Iowa. He was a caring person to all and a loving son. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Vigen Funeral Home in Keokuk, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019