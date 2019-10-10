Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory
1328 Concert St
Keokuk, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kory Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kory James Gilbert


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kory James Gilbert Obituary
KORY JAMES GILBERT Parnell Kory James Gilbert, 34, of Parnell, formerly of Marion, died on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home. He was born June 20, 1985, in Rock Island, Ill., the son of Justin and Karla Gilbert. Kory is survived by his parents; two brothers, Ken (Leah) of Seattle, Wash., and Keith (Amanda) Gilbert of Des Moines; an aunt, Judy Messina of Tuscon, Ariz.; an uncle, Kevin of Geneseo Ill.; two nieces; and his fiancee, Amy, and her three children, Liz, Ethan and Greyson. Kory was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Peggy Howard; and paternal grandparents, Gayther and Jeffie Gilbert. Kory was active in sports and graduated from Springville High School, Springville, Iowa. He was a caring person to all and a loving son. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Vigen Funeral Home in Keokuk, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now