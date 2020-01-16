|
|
KRISTI "KRIS" BECK Cedar Rapids Kristi "Kris" Beck, 60, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her home. The family will greet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Kris was born Dec. 31, 1959, in Hamburg, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Russell "Russ" Beck on May 21, 1989, at Valley View Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids. Kris worked in transportation logistics for most of her career, having worked at RFK and Lillibridge Transportation. Kris loved the simple pleasures in life. You could often find her cruising in her Mustang or riding a motorcycle. She was a devoted mom who loved spending time with her family, and she especially enjoyed Sunday dinners. Kris loved reading, traveling and camping. She was an animal lover who adored the family dog, Beau, and watching eagles soar. Kris will be deeply missed by those who loved her. Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Russ Beck of Cedar Rapids; children, Dustin (Tiffany) Beck of Marion, Chad Beck of Cedar Rapids and Shannon Beck (Brandon Shulista) of Chicago; grandchildren, Nina and Marley Beck; mother, Martha Erlacher of Cedar Rapids; brother, Terry Erlacher of Virginia; and sister, Karen (Brian) Middleswarth of Ely, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Tommy Erlacher. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Kris at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020