Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kristin Allnutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristin Fellmet Allnutt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristin Fellmet Allnutt Obituary
KRISTIN FELLMET ALLNUTT Cedar Rapids Kristin Fellmet Allnutt, 44, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kristin was born Aug. 4, 1975, in Cedar Rapids. She grew up in Keystone and attended Benton Community. She was a caring and giving person throughout her life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her parents, Brenda (David) Costigan of Quasqueton and David Fellmet of Cedar Rapids; her sister, Tracy (Michael) Wazac of Fairfax; her stepsister, Elaina Feuerbach of Cedar Rapids; and nephew and niece, Evan and Caroline Wazac. Kristin is preceded in death by her grandparents, Caroline and Les Selk and Helen and Jack Fellmet; a special aunt, Sophia Radeke; and her stepfather, Gary "Pudge" Robinson.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -