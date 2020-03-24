|
KRISTIN FELLMET ALLNUTT Cedar Rapids Kristin Fellmet Allnutt, 44, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kristin was born Aug. 4, 1975, in Cedar Rapids. She grew up in Keystone and attended Benton Community. She was a caring and giving person throughout her life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her parents, Brenda (David) Costigan of Quasqueton and David Fellmet of Cedar Rapids; her sister, Tracy (Michael) Wazac of Fairfax; her stepsister, Elaina Feuerbach of Cedar Rapids; and nephew and niece, Evan and Caroline Wazac. Kristin is preceded in death by her grandparents, Caroline and Les Selk and Helen and Jack Fellmet; a special aunt, Sophia Radeke; and her stepfather, Gary "Pudge" Robinson.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020