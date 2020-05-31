KRISTIN MICHELLE STAMP Marion Kristin Michelle Stamp, 36, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from complications related to autoimmune diseases. Due to state and federal guidelines on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Interment will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. She is survived by her loving parents, Steve and Lynn Stamp of Marion, Iowa; sister, Kelly (Travis) Valley of Sumter, S.C.; a brother, Brian Stamp of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two aunts, Julie (Tom) Whitlatch of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Terry Sloan of Colorado Springs, Colo.; an uncle, Russ (Cheryl) Stamp of Port Townsend, Wash.; four nieces, Addie, Libbie, Elli and Charlie; a nephew, Jordan; several cousins; and her significant other, Scott Krumbholz of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Evelyn Cropp and Robert and Joan Stamp. Kristin was born Aug. 21, 1983, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Steve and Lynn (Cropp) Stamp. She graduated from Linn-Mar High School. Kristin attended Carlson College of Massage Therapy and became a licensed massage therapist. She furthered her education by attending Kirkwood Community College, where she earned her Certified Medical Assistant degree. Kristin enjoyed scrapbooking and the St. Louis Cardinals (attending two World Series Games, including the seventh game of the 2011 series). Kristin enjoyed any time spent with her family. She loved all animals, but her favorite pet companions were her dog Toby and cats Bella and Naki. Kristin was a compassionate, sweet and loving person, who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2020.