KRISTINA "KRIS" GUGLER Mount Vernon Kristina "Kris" Gugler, 51, of Mount Vernon, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at home. Gathering of Family and Friends: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Survivors include her parents, Wayne and Shirley Gugler of Mount Vernon; sister, Heather (David Lipcamon) of Iowa City; aunts and uncles, Ron (Linda) Swanson, Catherine (Gary) Hampe, Walter (Katie) Gugler and Donald (Carol) Gugler; six cousins; long-time best friend, Lisa (Dave) Capaccioli; and many extended family members and friends. Kristina Lee Gugler was born May 14, 1969, in Cedar Rapids, to Allan "Wayne" and Shirley (Swanson) Gugler. She attended Mount Vernon High School, where she played in band and participated in 4-H. Kris graduated in 1987. Kris worked at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for 18 years, first as a clerk in the DeGowin Blood Center, then as a pathology lab technician. She enjoyed her job and the colleagues she worked with. Kris was a naturally gifted musician, playing any type of horn — she even played with the Eastern Iowa Brass Band, which she truly enjoyed. She also loved animals, and enjoyed crocheting, cooking, watching the Cardinals, and especially spending time with family. Kris was smart, had a great sense of humor and liked to have fun. Lovingly known as "Tina" at home, she will be dearly missed by her family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lowell and Mary Swanson and Lester and Glenva Gugler; and brother, Terry Gugler. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society or the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Ambulance fund. Please share your support and memories with Kris's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
