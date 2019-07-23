|
KRISTINE PFLUGHAUPT Marion Kristine Pflughaupt, daughter of Ambrose and Audrey Loecke, passed away Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at her home in Marion. A vigil service and Celebration of Life was held Oct. 19, 2018, at Murdoch Funeral Homes & Cremation Service in Marion. At noon Sunday, July 28, there will be a celebratory burial for Kristine at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Greeley. We welcome all family and friends to join us. Refreshments and a sharing of memories will follow at Greeley Commercial Club.
Published in The Gazette on July 23, 2019