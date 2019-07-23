Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kristine Pflughaupt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristine Pflughaupt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristine Pflughaupt Obituary
KRISTINE PFLUGHAUPT Marion Kristine Pflughaupt, daughter of Ambrose and Audrey Loecke, passed away Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at her home in Marion. A vigil service and Celebration of Life was held Oct. 19, 2018, at Murdoch Funeral Homes & Cremation Service in Marion. At noon Sunday, July 28, there will be a celebratory burial for Kristine at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Greeley. We welcome all family and friends to join us. Refreshments and a sharing of memories will follow at Greeley Commercial Club.
Published in The Gazette on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.