KRYSTAL KAY (PROCTOR) ELLIOTT Hiawatha Krystal Kay (Proctor) Elliott, 43, of Hiawatha, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Krystal was born Aug. 16, 1975, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of James Proctor and Diane (Yuska) Proctor. She attended Kirkwood Community College and worked multiple jobs. She was currently employed at McGrath Auto in sales. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was "Grandpa's little girl." She was often seen wearing tied dyed shirts and listening to the Grateful Dead. Krystal loved her angels and butterflies. She was known as a "free spirit." Survivors include her children, Abby Fett and Stetson Elliott of Cedar Rapids; her parents, James Proctor of Melrose and Diane Proctor of Vinton; and her sister, Amy Coffin of Williamsburg. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Warren Proctor and Art and Arlene Yuska; and stepmother, Linda Proctor. Please leave a message for the family on the website, www.cedarmemorial.com. Her Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Published in The Gazette on July 2, 2019