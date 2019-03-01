KUEN KUEN CHAN Iowa City Kuen Kuen Chan, 79, of Iowa City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at The Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. A Memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Yuan Yuan Education Foundation, www.yuan-yuan.org. Kuen Kuen Wong was born on July 8, 1939. She grew up in a big loving family as the youngest of seven kids in Hong Kong. Kuen attended the Hong Kong New Asia Chinese University and graduated with a degree in Biology in 1964. Kuen's first job was as a biology teacher at a girls school. She married Kai Chiu Chan, DDS in 1966 and moved to Iowa City in January 1967. Kuen spent 31 years as a part of Barbara Stay's award winning entomological (study of cockroach and termite reproductive system) research team. Kuen had a wonderful playful (if not mischievous) nature and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling and gardening. She was extremely talented with sewing and cooking and always went out of her way to take care of others. Kuen was preceded in death by her husband, Kai Chiu, DDS; and is survived by her daughter, Alisa (Duane) Staskal; son, David (Annie) Chan; four grandchildren, Orion Staskal, Sydney Chan, Jared Staskal and Chelsea Chan; brother, Kwok Dien; sister, San San; and many extended family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary