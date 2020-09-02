1/1
Kurt Hinschberger
1961 - 2020
KURT JOHN HINSCHBERGER Belle Plaine Kurt John Hinschberger, 59, of Belle Plaine, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home. Kurt was born Feb. 11, 1961, to Paul and Lucie (Sauvageau) Hinschberger in Minot, N.D. The family moved to Omaha, Neb., where he became an avid Cornhuskers fan. While in elementary school, the family moved to Belle Plaine, where Kurt attended school. After moving to West Des Moines for a short time, the family came back to Belle Plaine, where Kurt met his high school sweetheart, Terri Jo Shedenhelm, his junior year, He graduated from high school in 1979. The couple married on Nov. 8, 1980, at Christ United Methodist Church in Belle Plaine. Following school, Kurt worked for Chicago & North Western Railroad and Car Quest for a few years before working for American Color Graphics for 26 years. When they shut down, he went to work for the University of Iowa Pharmacy for the past 10 years. Kurt was a Nebraska football fan, cherishing his time watching Saturday football games with his brothers. He enjoyed going to car shows and time in his backyard doing yard work. He had a passion for wrestling, teaching numerous kids to love the sport all throughout his life. Most of all, he loved spending time with children and grandchildren. Kurt was a Belle Plaine wrestling coach, retired firefighter, former park board member and Methodist youth group leader. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Terri Jo Hinschberger of Belle Plaine; children, Shanna (Paul) Weesner of Pella, Dustin (Jennifer) Hinschberger of Clear Lake and Drew (Valerie) Hinschberger of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Isabelle, Tate, Addilyn, Ava, Olivia, Sophia, Cali Jo and one on the way; father, Paul Hinschberger of Belle Plaine; brothers, Bob (Glynis) of Roseville, Minn., Tom (Kim), Jim (Janice), Dean (Kelly), all of Belle Plaine, and Bruce (Dianna) of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Mari (Denny) Grieder of Belle Plaine; father-in-law, Terry Shedenhelm; and many more loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Kurt was preceded in death by his mother, Lucie; and grandparents. Public service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, in Kurt's backyard, (401 Ninth St., Belle Plaine) with Pastor David Weesner officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Service will be livestreamed though the funeral service Facebook page. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Please be mindful of everyone's safety, respect social distancing and wear a mask when appropriate.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service
SEP
4
Service
10:30 AM
Kurt's backyard
Funeral services provided by
Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
319-444-2240
