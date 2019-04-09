|
L. DAVID HAVIGHURST Iowa City L. David Havighurst, 85, a longtime resident of Iowa City, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, where visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019