Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
L. David Havighurst

L. David Havighurst Obituary
L. DAVID HAVIGHURST Iowa City L. David Havighurst, 85, a longtime resident of Iowa City, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, where visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
