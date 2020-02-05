|
L. LYNN MCCULLOUGH Cedar Rapids L. Lynn McCullough, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A private burial will take place at a later date at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Lynn was born Aug. 13, 1942, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Eugene and Ellaberyl (Peebler) McCullough. He attended Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids. Lynn honorably served his county in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1965. On Aug. 28, 1965, Lynn was united in marriage to Nancy Kay Gates in Kahoka, Mo. He was a proud Local No. 263 union sheet metal worker for 55 years and a member of the Masonic Lodge and VFW. In his younger years, Lynn loved bowling and later became an avid golfer. He retired in 2000 and moved to Missouri, where he made many friends at the VFW in Troy, Mo. Lynn was a loving father, grandfather, and devoted husband to Nancy for 56 years. He truly will be missed by his friends and family. Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy McCullough of Cedar Rapids; children, Mike (Paula) McCullough of Marion and Kory McCullough of O'Fallon, Mo.; grandchildren, Keri, Jessica, Rachel, Sean, Tara, Ashley, Michelle and Michael; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Penny) McCullough of Arkansas; and half brother, Gale (Mary) McCullough of Cedar Rapids; Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; half brother, Randy McCullough; and great-granddaughter, Jessica. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for their care and compassion. Please share a memory of Lynn at www.murodchfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020