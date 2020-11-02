LADONNA MAE "DONNA" HORA Clutier LaDonna Mae "Donna" Hora, 89, of Clutier, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. A private memorial graveside service will be held at the Oneida Cemetery in rural Clutier. LaDonna was born April 27, 1931, in Clutier, Iowa, the daughter of George and Lillian (Mareda) Hora. She graduated from Clutier High School in 1948. She then attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids and got her nursing degree from St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids. Donna worked as a nurse in Cedar Rapids for a short period of time, then went out to Oregon and worked in nursing there as well. She moved back to Iowa and worked at the Oakdale Sanatorium and the University of Iowa Hospital until retiring. Donna was a member of the Clutier Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed baking, especially "the real" kolaches, vegetable gardening and traveling. Donna is survived by several cousins. Preceding her in death were her parents and one brother, Gene Hora. Memorials may be directed to the Clutier Community Church. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.



