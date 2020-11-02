1/
LaDonna Mae "Donna" Hora
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaDonna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LADONNA MAE "DONNA" HORA Clutier LaDonna Mae "Donna" Hora, 89, of Clutier, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. A private memorial graveside service will be held at the Oneida Cemetery in rural Clutier. LaDonna was born April 27, 1931, in Clutier, Iowa, the daughter of George and Lillian (Mareda) Hora. She graduated from Clutier High School in 1948. She then attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids and got her nursing degree from St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids. Donna worked as a nurse in Cedar Rapids for a short period of time, then went out to Oregon and worked in nursing there as well. She moved back to Iowa and worked at the Oakdale Sanatorium and the University of Iowa Hospital until retiring. Donna was a member of the Clutier Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed baking, especially "the real" kolaches, vegetable gardening and traveling. Donna is survived by several cousins. Preceding her in death were her parents and one brother, Gene Hora. Memorials may be directed to the Clutier Community Church. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home
209 E 7th St
Tama, IA 52339
641-484-3400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved